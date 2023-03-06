Submit Release
Morocco's Dirham Appreciates by 0.21% against US Dollar on February 23-March 1

MOROCCO, March 6 - Morocco’s dirham appreciated by 0.21% against the US dollar and remained almost stable against the euro during the period from February 23 to March 1, according to the Central Bank BAM.

During this period, no auctions were conducted in the foreign exchange market, Bank Al-Maghrib said in its recent weekly bulletin.

As of February 24, 2023, official reserve assets stood at 332.8 billion dirhams, virtually unchanged from one week to the next.

On the interbank market, the average daily trading volume was 3.4 billion dirhams and the interbank rate averaged 2.5% during this period.

 MAP: 04 March 2023

