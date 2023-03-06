Mr. Miraoui :Morocco: 83% of Foreign Students Are Africans

MOROCCO, March 6 - Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Abdellatif Miraoui said, Saturday in Dakhla, that out of a total of 23,411 foreign students in Morocco in 2021, 19,256 are of African origin, or nearly 83%.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd edition of the MD Sahara Forum placed under the theme "Morocco in Africa, a Royal choice for a global and integrated continent," Miraoui noted that this sustained increase in the overall number of African students in Moroccan universities and higher education institutions reflects Morocco's effective involvement in strengthening its cooperation with partners on the continent, within the framework of mobility programs for students and teacher-researchers.

Miraoui said that the partnership between Moroccan universities and their African counterparts has been further strengthened in terms of training of trainers, in addition to joint research and development projects covering priority sectors.

The government official also noted that Morocco has made the strengthening of its cooperation with its African partners a priority, noting that opportunities exist in Africa, hence the need to take strong action in terms of prioritizing public policies dedicated to education, training and scientific research.

Miraoui stressed the need to adapt African university systems to the accelerated changes at the global level to transform the current challenges into opportunities for growth and development.

This adaptation, he explained, will contribute to the emergence of resilient profiles and adapted to the socio-economic context and will increase the rate of employability of graduates from universities and colleges.

In addition, he emphasized the National Plan for Accelerating the Transformation of the Ecosystem of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation (PACTE ESRI 2030), aimed at mobilizing skilled human capital, explaining that it aims to lay the foundations of a university model to international standards, focused on lifelong learning and making the digital its main lever of deployment.

MAP: 04 March 2023