Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,344 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Non-Participation in CHAN: CAF Disciplinary Board Imposes no Sanction on FRMF

Morocco's Non-Participation in CHAN: CAF Disciplinary Board Imposes no Sanction on FRMF

MOROCCO, March 6 - The disciplinary board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided not to impose any sanction on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), following the non-participation of the Moroccan football team in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) of local players, organized from January 13 to February 4, 2023 in Algeria.

"After deliberations and examination of the evidence, including a number of correspondences between Algeria, Morocco and CAF, the Disciplinary Board has concluded that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation was unable to travel and participate in the CHAN due to circumstances totally beyond its control, and as such no sanction of whatsoever nature is imposed on the Royal Moroccan Federation," CAF said in a statement.

"In view of the aforementioned finding, the Disciplinary Board dismissed the Algerian Football Federation’s claim for damages," the same source added.

The FRMF had indicated last January 12, in a statement, that the Moroccan football team was not able to travel to Constantine in Algeria to compete in the 7th edition of the CHAN and defend its title, insofar as the final authorization of its flight Royal Air Maroc (RAM), official carrier of Moroccan teams, from Rabat to Constantine has not been confirmed.

Regarding the provocative speech made during the opening ceremony of the CHAN, "the Disciplinary Board considered that it should not retain the responsibility for the act of others to the Algerian Federation of Football (FAF)," notes the statement, adding that the provisions of objective responsibility could not be provided and should not apply after this speech.

"However, the CAF Disciplinary Board has issued a formal reminder to all national associations, including the FAF, to be aware that the provisions of vicarious liability and strict liability may in future be applied as a result of any political or other statements issued at a formal CAF competition or event which may be made by a third party, the statement concluded.

MAP:  05 March 2023

You just read:

Morocco's Non-Participation in CHAN: CAF Disciplinary Board Imposes no Sanction on FRMF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more