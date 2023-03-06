Morocco's Non-Participation in CHAN: CAF Disciplinary Board Imposes no Sanction on FRMF

MOROCCO, March 6 - The disciplinary board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided not to impose any sanction on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), following the non-participation of the Moroccan football team in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) of local players, organized from January 13 to February 4, 2023 in Algeria.

"After deliberations and examination of the evidence, including a number of correspondences between Algeria, Morocco and CAF, the Disciplinary Board has concluded that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation was unable to travel and participate in the CHAN due to circumstances totally beyond its control, and as such no sanction of whatsoever nature is imposed on the Royal Moroccan Federation," CAF said in a statement.

"In view of the aforementioned finding, the Disciplinary Board dismissed the Algerian Football Federation’s claim for damages," the same source added.

The FRMF had indicated last January 12, in a statement, that the Moroccan football team was not able to travel to Constantine in Algeria to compete in the 7th edition of the CHAN and defend its title, insofar as the final authorization of its flight Royal Air Maroc (RAM), official carrier of Moroccan teams, from Rabat to Constantine has not been confirmed.

Regarding the provocative speech made during the opening ceremony of the CHAN, "the Disciplinary Board considered that it should not retain the responsibility for the act of others to the Algerian Federation of Football (FAF)," notes the statement, adding that the provisions of objective responsibility could not be provided and should not apply after this speech.

"However, the CAF Disciplinary Board has issued a formal reminder to all national associations, including the FAF, to be aware that the provisions of vicarious liability and strict liability may in future be applied as a result of any political or other statements issued at a formal CAF competition or event which may be made by a third party, the statement concluded.

MAP: 05 March 2023