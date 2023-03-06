Submit Release
Search Minerals Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), announces that the settlement of the previously announced termination on a without cause basis of the employment of its Chief Executive Officer has been concluded. In connection therewith, Mr. Greg Andrews has resigned from his position as a Director of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alterra Resources Inc. and 86857 Newfoundland & Labrador Inc. effective as of March 3, 2023.        

For further information, please contact:

Leo Power Dr. David Dreisinger
Chairman of the Board  Director and Vice President of Metallurgy
709-682-3543 604-613-4434
   
E-mail: leopower@searchminerals.ca E-mail: david.dreisinger@searchminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


