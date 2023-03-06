ASSA ABLOY publishes its Sustainability Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Sustainability Report 2022. During the year, the Group continued to make good progress on its sustainability program and targets to 2025.

In 2022, against the 2019 baseline, ASSA ABLOY reduced its energy intensity by 24%,

its water intensity by 40%, and waste intensity by 12%. The positive development is a direct result of the focused improvement actions from the Group's committed teams throughout the organization.

"We are making good progress on our sustainability journey, but we also acknowledge that we have more to do. Our long-term commitment to science-based targets demonstrates our ambition to lead our industry towards a more sustainable future, and will further improve our competitiveness with sustainable products", says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY. "Our wider sustainability program goals will help us to become a more resilient organization, improve our efficiency and our profitability, attract and retain talent, while making us even more relevant to our customers," Nico Delvaux concludes.

During 2022, ASSA ABLOY continued to evolve the process to report in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The Group conducted scenario analyses to further understand the climate-related financial risks and opportunities for the Group, qualitatively and quantitatively.

Sustainability program improvements 2022 versus 2021

The Group's total greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 6%

The energy intensity decreased by 15%

The water intensity has decreased by 20%

By the end of 2022 the Group had 299 Environmental Product Declarations verified and published.

ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability Report with detailed information about the Group's sustainability program can be found on: www.assaabloy.com/group/en/sustainability

