ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2022. The report can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 73
Christiane Belfrage, Group Communications, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 10

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 CET on 6 March 2023.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

