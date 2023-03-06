Dutch family office BOELS & Partner takes over the business operations of lighting specialist BÄRO

LEICHLINGEN, Germany, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 01.03.2023, the Dutch family office BOELS & Partners has taken over the business operations 'Retail Lighting' of the insolvent BÄRO GmbH & Co KG (BÄRO).

BOELS & Partners' CEO Yvonne Boels states: "Especially the tradition of BÄRO, as well as the high-quality products, have aroused our interest in the company. We are confident that we will find the right strategic direction to bring BÄRO back to its former strength. The feedback we have received from customers is positive. We will use our years of restructuring experience to restore the BÄRO brand to its former glory. In doing so, we must and will work hard to justify the trust of customers, suppliers and employees".

Following the preliminary insolvency proceedings against the assets of BARO in January this year, the team led by insolvency administrator Marion Rodine from the German law firm RUNKEL Rechtsanwälte has been working to find a restructuring solution. At the beginning of March, the success of the restructuring can now be reported: "We are pleased that we have found a solution for BÄRO's lighting business," explains Marion Rodine, "We are encouraged here by the fact that the investor not only wants to preserve the traditional brand BÄRO, but to lead it to new radiance."

In addition to the BOELS restructuring team, BÄRO executives Rüdiger Scheffler and Peter Renders will in future be working in responsible positions alongside many of their previous colleagues in the realignment of 'BÄRO 2.0'.

About BARO

BÄRO is an owner-managed medium-sized company founded in 1967. For more than 50 years, BÄRO has been implementing international lighting projects with a focus on food retailing. In addition, BÄRO has been on the market since 1996 in the field of Clean Air Technologies, offering UV-C solutions for cleaning and disinfecting air and surfaces, especially for commercial kitchens, catering and food production (industry and trade) and premises of all kinds.

www.baero.com

About BOELS & Partners

BOELS & Partners is a Dutch Family Office, which is mainly active in BENELUX, Germany and German-speaking countries in the acquisition of medium-sized family businesses in special situations (unresolved succession, insolvency). The responsible management has more than 35 years of investment and restructuring experience.

