3D Bioprinting Market Will Surpass USD 3.7 Bn by 2028 at 20.2% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global 3D Bioprinting Market is valued at $1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $3.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period. The market is segmented into medical devices, bioinks, and services, among others.



3D Bioprinting Market Overview

The 3D bioprinting market is a rapidly growing field that involves using 3D printing technology to create living tissues and organs. The market is driven by the increasing demand for organ transplantation, the need for drug discovery and testing, and the potential for personalized medicine.

The medical devices segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over 50% of the total revenue. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The bioinks segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development activities in the field.

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for organ transplantation: There is a growing demand for organs for transplantation worldwide, but there is a shortage of donors. 3D bioprinting technology has the potential to create functional organs that can be used for transplantation, which could significantly reduce the waiting time and improve patient outcomes.

Need for drug discovery and testing: 3D bioprinting can create functional human tissues that can be used for drug discovery and testing. This technology can reduce the reliance on animal testing and provide more accurate results, which could lead to the development of safer and more effective drugs.

Potential for personalized medicine: 3D bioprinting can create personalized tissues and organs that are tailored to individual patients. This could revolutionize the field of medicine, as it could lead to more effective treatments and better outcomes for patients.

Technological advancements: The 3D bioprinting technology has made significant advancements in recent years, with improved precision and speed of printing. This has led to the development of more complex and functional tissues and organs, which has increased the potential applications of this technology.

Favorable government initiatives: Governments around the world are investing in the development of 3D bioprinting technology, with the aim of improving healthcare outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. This has led to increased funding for research and development, as well as the development of favorable regulatory frameworks.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 20.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Envisiontec Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Poietis, Vivax Bio LLC, Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Cellink Global, Regemat 3D S.L. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Analysis:

The 3D bioprinting market can be segmented into various categories based on different factors, including product type, technology, application, and end-users.

Product Type: The market can be segmented into three main categories: Medical Devices, Bioinks, and Services. Medical devices segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 50% of the total revenue. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The bioinks segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development activities in the field.

Technology: The market can be segmented based on the type of technology used for 3D bioprinting, including inkjet-based, extrusion-based, and laser-based. The extrusion-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the increasing use of this technology for the production of complex tissues and organs.

Application: The market can be segmented based on the application of 3D bioprinting technology, including tissue engineering, drug testing and development, and regenerative medicine. Tissue engineering dominated the market in 2022, owing to the increasing demand for tissue regeneration and repair.

End-Users: The market can be segmented based on the end-users of 3D bioprinting technology, including research institutes, biotechnology companies, and hospitals and clinics. Research institutes accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the increasing research and development activities in the field of 3D bioprinting.

Top Players in the 3D Bioprinting Market:

Envisiontec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Recent Developments

SEP 2022 - 3D Systems announced a new 3D bioprinting subsidiary, Systemic Bio, to accelerate drug discovery and development. The new company will leverage 3D Systems' recent breakthroughs in the bioprinting of vascularized human organs and tissues to reduce cost, accelerate new drug development, and ultimately reduce or eliminate animal testing. Systemic Bio plans to open a new market for 3D Systems in the pharmaceutical sector, creating a biotech revenue stream that could approach USD 100 million annually over the next five years.

MAY 2022 - Regemat 3D raised over EUR 500,000 to advance its 3D bioprinting technology. The firm's portfolio includes software, a bioreactor, materials and accessories, and its flagship BIO V1 and REG4LIFE 3D bioprinters. While the BIO V1 allows for a wide range of movements in the X, Y, and Z axis, providing it with the precision to place cells on varying surface types, the REG4LIFE facilitates independent Z-axis movement, enabling the use of two syringes on multi-well plates. According to the company, the machines are designed to meet disease modeling, drug testing, and organ-on-a-chip applications.

Geographic Overview

The 3D bioprinting market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America: North America dominated the 3D bioprinting market in 2020, owing to the presence of leading market players, increasing investments in research and development, and favorable government initiatives in the region. The United States is the largest market for 3D bioprinting in North America.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for 3D bioprinting, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding for research and development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for 3D bioprinting in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising population, and increasing awareness about personalized medicine. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for 3D bioprinting in the Asia Pacific region.

Latin America: The Latin American market for 3D bioprinting is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the increasing government funding for healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for organ transplantation, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major markets for 3D bioprinting in Latin America.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market for 3D bioprinting is also expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising government funding for healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about personalized medicine. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are the major markets for 3D bioprinting in the Middle East and Africa.

Important Questions Answered by Report:

What is the current size and projected growth of the 3D bioprinting market?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market?

What are the major product types, technologies, applications, and end-users in the 3D bioprinting market?

What are the major market trends and challenges facing the 3D bioprinting industry?

Who are the key players in the 3D bioprinting market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the major geographical regions for the 3D bioprinting market, and what are the growth prospects in each region?

What are the regulatory and ethical considerations associated with 3D bioprinting technology?

What are the major opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the 3D bioprinting market?

What are the major research and development activities in the 3D bioprinting industry, and what are the major challenges facing researchers?

What is the future outlook for the 3D bioprinting market, and what are the major trends and opportunities that are likely to emerge in the coming years?

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

By Technology

Inkjet-based

Magnetic Levitation

Syringe-based

Laser-based

Other Technologies



By Applications

Medical

Dental

Biosensors

Consumer/ Personal Product Testing

Food & Animal Products

Other Applications

By Components

By End Users

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Hospitals

By Materials

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Other Biomaterials

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



