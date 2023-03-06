Metropolitan High Performance Windows Expands Its Reach with New Location in Kern County, California

Metropolitan High Performance Windows, a leading door and window company in Anaheim, California, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Kern County that will provide high-quality window solutions to customers in and around the Kern County area.

Metropolitan High Performance Windows has been a trusted name in door and window solutions in Orange County for over 25 years. Their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as the go-to window company in the region. Now, they are excited to expand their services to Kern County and offer their exceptional products and services to a broader customer base.

“We’re thrilled to bring our expertise to Kern County,” said Paul Richart, Owner of Metropolitan High Performance Windows. “Our goal has always been to provide customers with beautiful and affordable windows and patio doors throughout Orange County. We’re excited that homeowners in Kern County can now benefit from Metropolitan’s expertise and exceptional customer service.”

Metropolitan High Performance Windows of Kern will offer the same level of service and wide range of window products that Metropolitan High Performance Windows is known for in Orange County. Their team of experienced professionals will be on hand to provide expert advice and customer assistance. They will offer a range of window solutions to meet the needs of their Kern County customers, including energy-efficient windows, vinyl windows, customers, and custom windows.

Metropolitan High Performance Windows is committed to providing high-quality products that are built to last. Their windows are designed to withstand the harsh California climate and offer superior energy efficiency, which can help customers save money on their energy bills. They also provide professional installation services to ensure the windows are installed correctly and maximize homeowners’ benefits.

Expanding into Kern County is an exciting opportunity for Metropolitan High Performance Windows. They are committed to providing their customers with the best possible service and products and look forward to serving the Kern County community for years to come.

For more information about their products and services, please visit their website at www.mhiwindows.com.

About Metropolitan High Performance Windows:

Metropolitan High Performance Windows is a leading door and window replacement company based in Anaheim, California. They specialize in replacing old, damaged, or outdated doors and windows, helping homeowners improve the comfort, safety, and energy efficiency of their properties.

Their team of experienced professionals provides expert advice and guidance to help customers choose the best doors and windows for their specific needs. They use only the highest quality materials and the latest installation techniques to ensure their products are installed correctly and perform to the highest standards.

At Metropolitan High Performance Windows, they understand that replacing doors and windows can be a significant investment. That’s why they offer competitive pricing and flexible financing options to help their customers get the product and services they need at a price they can afford. Contact Metropolitan High Performance Windows today to learn more about their products and services and how they can help improve the property's look, feel, and efficiency.

