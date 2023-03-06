Arab Parliament Praises Morocco's Efforts to Strengthen Joint Arab Action

MOROCCO, March 6 - The Arab Parliament hailed, Friday, the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to strengthen solidarity and support joint Arab action.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the election of Morocco, in the person of speaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara, as president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), the Arab Parliament stressed that the Kingdom is an active member in all Arab, regional and international organizations, especially in the Arab legislative institution.

On this occasion, president of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Assoumi, welcomed the accession of Mayara to this important post, stressing that this is "a victory for all Arabs, given that the Mediterranean Parliament is a center of regional parliamentary diplomacy".

Mayara was elected, Thursday in Rabat, unanimously new president of PAM for the period 2023-2024. The election of Mayara, who succeeds Pedro Roque (Portugal), took place on the sidelines of the 17th plenary session of PAM hosted, Wednesday and Thursday, by the Moroccan Parliament.

He was unanimously accredited by the countries of the South Group to chair this international parliamentary organization.

MAP: 04 March 2023