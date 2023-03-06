Gordon Powers launches Emergency Electrician service in Sydney with under 60 minutes doorstep response

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Powers, a leading electrician, has announced the launch of their Emergency Electrician service in Sydney with an unprecedented under 60-minute doorstep response time. With the aim of providing fast and reliable electrical services 24/7 to residential homeowners in Sydney, Gordon Powers has expanded its services to include emergency electrical repairs, installations and maintenance.

At Gordon Powers, their team of certified and licensed Level 2 ASP electricians are highly skilled in performing electrical work on any residential property. Their expertise in handling complex electrical systems allows them to provide reliable and efficient services to their customers. Gordon Powers takes pride in its workmanship and offers a Workmanship Warranty on all its services to ensure that its customers are completely satisfied with the job done. With their upfront honest pricing, rapid response and same-day service guarantee, customers can trust that they will receive quality electrical services that are both timely and affordable. Available 24/7, Gordon Powers' electricians are always on standby to provide emergency services when needed.

Electrocution is a serious and often fatal risk that can occur in any setting where electricity is present. According to the National Coronial Information System, there are approximately 20 deaths in Australia each year due to electrocution, with more than half of these occurring in the home. With Gordon Powers' new Emergency Electrician service, Sydney homeowners can now rest assured that they have a reliable partner to turn to in case of any electrical emergency.

With over 50 years of experience in the electrical industry, Gordon Powers has built a reputation for providing high-quality electrical services to homeowners in Sydney. From electrical installations and repairs to maintenance and testing, Gordon Powers offers a comprehensive range of electrical services to suit any need and budget.

Charles Khazer, the owner of Gordon Powers, says, "We understand that electrical emergencies can happen at any time, day or night, and that's why we're thrilled to launch our new Emergency Electrician service in Sydney. Our team of licensed electricians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide fast and reliable service to our customers. Once you give us a call, we will be at your doorstep in less than 60 minutes."

Click here for more information about Gordon Powers' Emergency Electrician service in Sydney.