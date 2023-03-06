Introducing the AthletiPack – The Revolutionary New Elastic Webbing System that Empowers Freedom of Movement

Trent Hughes, an avid hiker and entrepreneur, is proud to announce the AthletiPack – a revolutionary new product designed for active users everywhere. With its unique and innovative modular elastic webbing system, the AthletiPack is changing how people move by allowing complete freedom of movement during even the most intense activities.

The elastic webbing stretches and contracts with the body’s movements so that users can wear large degrees of tension without compromising on comfort or movement. Francene Duncan recently completed a marathon with the AthletiPack, stating “If you need a pack that stays in place while you’re running this is the pack for you! Even face planting mile marker 15 didn’t cause it to move out of place. I’ll wear the AthletiPack for every marathon I run!”

The AthletiPack also features a number of other design innovations that maximize user comfort and customizability. Front, side, and main compartments hold items such as phone, wallet, keys, and water to ensure that nothing gets lost during an adventure.

The AthletiPack’s modular webbing allows users to customize their strap configuration to wear the pack in See Blog Post on the subject here ) The AthletiPack also thoughtfully integrates with a non-elastic strap for everyday carry, which can be attached to the top webbing loops on the pack by using a gated hook.

Optional add ons to the pack include a ventilated back panel, reflective tape, and pen holder. Other versions of the AthletiPack include the AthletiPack Tactical and the AthletiPack Lite the Athletipack Tactical is 10% larger and features a secret stash pocket on the back panel, while the AthletiPack Lite is the minimalist version of the AthletiPack, with no front or side pockets.

All packs are handmade in Suffolk, Virginia. To learn more about Trent Hughes and the origin story of AthletiPack, visit https://athletipack.net/pages/about.

