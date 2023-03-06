Elle Rosegold Studio – Redefining Femininity and Grace for Military Women with Award-Winning Portraits

Elle Rosegold Studio, a renowned fine art portrait studio, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking portrait experience, the Glory & Glamour™ campaign. This exclusive campaign celebrates and highlights the beauty, strength, and perseverance of 30 military women.

The Glory & Glamour™ campaign is the first of its kind, designed to offer military women a transformative and empowering portrait session. It is a celebration of the bravery and sacrifices made by these women who have dedicated their lives to serving their country. The campaign is aimed at providing military women with an opportunity to embrace their beauty, build confidence, and share their incredible stories with the world.

The idea for the campaign came from the founder and owner of Elle Rosegold Studio, Angelina "Elle" Melendez. Having experienced firsthand the impact of military life through 17 years of service, Elle wanted to give back to the fearless women who have served their country. The Glory & Glamour™ campaign was born out of her desire to create an extraordinary and life-changing experience for military women who often struggle with confidence and authenticity after years of service.

The 30 military women selected to participate in the Glory & Glamour™ campaign will receive a full makeover, designer wardrobe selection, and a professional portrait session with Elle, an international award-winning photographer and artist. These portraits will showcase each woman's beauty, strength, and accomplishments, highlighting their unique stories and journeys. In 2022, Elle Rosegold Studio was honored to receive 13 Bronze and 2 Bronze with Distinction Awards through The Portrait Masters, a semi-annual competition for portrait photographers all over the world.

Imagery created during the campaign will be featured in a gallery exhibit and gala event showcasing all 30 women. The exhibit will be open to the public, allowing people to see the power of transformation and the beauty of those selected. A printed magazine and coffee table book will also be published to honor their stories and fundraise for charity partners.

The Glory & Glamour™ campaign is a remarkable and transformative experience that celebrates the beauty and resilience of military women. It is an opportunity to build confidence, embrace authenticity, and showcase the unique stories of these brave women. Elle Rosegold Studio is honored to offer this opportunity to all military women and is proud to commemorate their incredible accomplishments and sacrifices.

To participate in the Glory & Glamour™ campaign and to learn more details visit www.gloryandglamour.com.

Media Contact

Elle Rosegold Studio, LLC

Angelina Melendez

San Antonio

TX

United States