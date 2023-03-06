CLIMATE EDUCATION: Luxembourg's Environmental Leader Says Climate Progress Hinges on Both Technological Innovation and Change in Consumer Behavior

In the New Net Zero show, Thomas Schoos explains Luxembourg has learned they must address consumer consumption habits.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxembourg's government has made a commitment to mainstream the principle of environmental sustainability across all of its activities. In the newest Net Zero show - Net Zero Speaks with Thomas Schoos - climate activist Salmah Musa interviews Schoos on his country's progress in its race to net zero. Schoos, the Director of Strategy and Communication at the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development in Luxembourg, discusses the numerous strategies his country has put in place to address global warming, including their work with youth activist platforms and climate-vulnerable countries. Schoos admits that early on in their response to the climate crisis, they had hoped that tech alone would address the issues. "Many people hoped we could handle the problem just by innovating," he says, adding: "We have learned we have to address consumer consumption habits."

Watch the Interview here

The Protect Our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

