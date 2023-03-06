Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Homebridge, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees' Rest Periods

Homebridge, Inc. allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required off-duty rest breaks.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Homebridge, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Homebridge, Inc. is currently pending in the Homebridge, Inc. County Superior Court, Case No. CGC-23-604614. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The Complaint alleges Homebridge, Inc. failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

Additionally, the Complaint further alleges that Defendant discriminated against Plaintiff and failed to reasonably accommodate Plaintiff for her physical disabilities. Plaintiff's request for accommodation, allegedly, fell on deaf ears, as the request was not honored. Ultimately, the request was ignored and subsequently Defendant terminated Plaintiff's employment.

