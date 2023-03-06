New Book by Roxana C. Teaches Parents to Manage ADHD in Their Wards' Lives

Roxana C.'s latest book, "ADHD and Emotional Intelligence: Positive Parenting Techniques to Use When Raising an Explosive Child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity," offers parents practical strategies and insights for managing ADHD symptoms and developing emotional intelligence in their children.

Roxana C., the author of ADHD and Emotional Intelligence: Positive Parenting Techniques to Use When Raising an Explosive Child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity, has a personal connection to the subject matter as both she and her mother were diagnosed with ADHD at a later age. In the book, she shares her experiences of growing up with ADHD and the challenges that come with parenting a child who also has the condition.

The book provides a clear and concise explanation of ADHD and its various effects, making it a valuable resource for parents looking for answers. It also raises questions about what changes one can make to help those with ADHD develop emotionally and educationally using collaborative and positive parenting methods.

In addition to parents, ADHD and Emotional Intelligence: Positive Parenting Techniques to Use When Raising an Explosive Child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity could also benefit teachers by helping them recognize the lesser-understood traits in both boys and girls that are often overlooked or dismissed too quickly. The book further explains executive functions and adapting approaches at school or work based on a better understanding of why a person behaves or reacts in specific ways or places. This understanding can then improve mental health and well-being while also counteracting low self-esteem.

Moreover, the book identifies concerns and offers suggestions for improving strategies and approaches to coping with ADHD or supporting a person with ADHD. It is essential reading for anyone looking to gain a good overview and understanding of ADHD.

In essence, Roxana C.'s unique perspective provides valuable insights into predicting and managing the crises that come with ADHD, as well as better understanding the needs of those with the condition. Through her book, readers can develop greater empathy, understanding, and compassion for what neurodiverse people experience every day.

ADHD and Emotional Intelligence: Positive Parenting Techniques to Use When Raising an Explosive Child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity is available for purchase on Amazon. Also, follow the author’s official Facebook page.

