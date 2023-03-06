Responsible Flushing Alliance Announces WaterWipes as its Newest Member in Growing Coalition Focused on Promoting Healthy Habits

WaterWipes joins the Responsible Flushing Alliance as its 31st member, adding another strong voice advocating for responsible flushing habits

SEATTLE (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) welcomed its 31stmember – WaterWipes – in its growing coalition of wipes manufacturers, wastewater groups, and public health advocates aiming to educate consumers on what not to flush and spread greater awareness of the "Do Not Flush" symbol.

"We are encouraged to see continued growth for the RFA in this new year," said RFA President Lara Wyss. "WaterWipes, as a company that produces non-flushable wipes that serve important functions for babies and parents alike, will be an excellent partner in showing how wipes manufacturers are leading the way when it comes to consumer education about what not to flush."

RFA's #FlushSmart campaign focuses on reminding wipes consumers of what not to flush, while also promoting the responsible habit of looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol before disposing of their wipes. In 2022, the campaign reached more than 8 million consumer screens with its digital-first advertising content and more than 1 billion aggregated readers through media mentions. In 2023, the RFA aims to expand its audience to more consumers as the symbol on non-flushable wet wipes packaging becomes more common in homes.

"WaterWipes are delighted to join the Responsible Flushing Alliance and be part of the journey to promote responsible flushing habits. Along with our fellow members, we hope to further educate consumers to make cleaner, safer, and healthier choices for themselves and our communities," said Dr. Emer Gilligan, External Affairs Director, WaterWipes.

RFA invites companies in the non-wovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to get learn more about opportunities to support the effort by attending RFA's hour-long live annual meeting webinar by registering at http://www.tinyurl.com/rfa2023.

For more information on the #FlushSmart campaign, please visit http://www.flushsmartcalifornia.org or http://www.flushsmart.org, follow @flushsmart on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn. RFA's 2022 annual report can be found on the association's website: https://www.flushsmart.org/wp-content/uploads/responsible-flushing-alliance-2022-annual-report.pdf.

In July 2022, California's Wet Wipes Labeling Law began requiring the "Do Not Flush" symbol on non-flushable wipes packaging to help reduce clogs and fatbergs in municipal wastewater pipes.

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes®, the world's purest baby wipes, are made using unique water technology and contain just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specially developed to be purer than cloth and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and even premature babies skin.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members

3M, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, Eleeo Wipes, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Johnson & Johnson, H20 Global News, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/responsible_flushing_alliance_announces_waterwipes_as_its_newest_member_in_growing_coalition_focused_on_promoting_healthy_habits/prweb19206402.htm