transcosmos establishes Metaverse Promotion Department, an organization designed for promoting metaverse utilization among enterprises

TOKYO (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has established Metaverse Promotion Department, an organization specifically designed for promoting the use of metaverse among enterprises. Adding services for the metaverse field to the TCI-DX Service portfolio that the company has been pushing, the team will offer TCI-DX Service for Metaverse.

1. Background and purpose of establishing the new department

According to research by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the global metaverse market is expected to reach about 79 trillion yen by 2030 (*1). This will cause a dramatic change in both people's lives and business practices, creating a new way of communication. As businesses and local governments continue to accelerate their metaverse initiatives, it is essential to design a new way of communication using the metaverse for various occasions. Against this backdrop, transcosmos, led by the new Metaverse Promotion Department, will offer an extensive range of services in partnership with internal and external partners who are well-versed in the metaverse.

2. TCI-DX Service for Metaverse Overview

Deciding specific metaverse-powered initiatives and a platform to implement them are key factors for businesses and local governments to use the metaverse successfully. To help them utilize the metaverse, transcosmos not only offers a web-based metaverse platform, but also one-stop services for using various metaverse solutions from planning and consultation, selecting and developing platforms, drawing customers to the metaverse, supporting communication, to utilizing data.

■ Service framework (for illustration purposes only)

3. Background and purpose for signing a business partnership with GCT JAPAN to expand sales

GCT JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Founder and CEO: Hiroshi Okagawa; GCT JAPAN) offers solution services for businesses to go into the Web3 and metaverse fields. In the metaverse area, GCT JAPAN helps Metaverse Japan Inc. develop services by taking a stake in the company that operates Virtual Tokyo Tower (*2). GCT JAPAN also engages in developing metaverse solutions in collaboration with other partners. transcosmos has been promoting digital transformation (DX) for a diverse range of clients, accumulating knowledge in customer communication that takes place at every customer touchpoint. Through this business partnership with GCT JAPAN for the metaverse services, transcosmos will combine its knowledge with GCT JAPAN's strengths in business development and consulting focused on the metaverse and blockchain technologies, thereby approaching metaverse services from both technical and business aspects.

4. About GCT JAPAN Co., Ltd.

Company Name: GCT JAPAN Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Okagawa

Headquarters: 14th Floor, Imperial Hotel Tower, 1-1-1, Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011, Japan

Business: Service development and operations using blockchain and metaverse technologies.

Consulting services for Web3 business development

URL: https://gct-japan.jp/

5. Comments from the companies

Hiroshi Okagawa, Founder and CEO, GCT JAPAN Co., Ltd.

GCT JAPAN has been creating enterprise metaverse solutions from a business development perspective. Through this new business partnership with transcosmos, a company which has a wide range of clients from companies to local governments, we can now develop and offer integrated metaverse solutions. We will continue our effort in growing business in the metaverse and Web3 fields.

Masaaki Muta, Representative Director, Co-president, transcosmos inc.

transcosmos has been working on offering greater customer experience (CX) and increasing customer loyalty for companies and local governments based on the TCI-DX Service in the customer communication field. We believe that the metaverse will become a new communication channel. Our survey that was conducted last year showed that one out of four people have already used the metaverse. Based on this result, we believe the metaverse will become more widely used going forward. Through this partnership with GCT JAPAN, a company which has proven records in the metaverse and Web3 areas, we will drive our services in the metaverse area, and ultimately help clients grow their businesses in all communication channels.

With the power of the metaverse, transcosmos and GCT JAPAN will solve challenges that companies and society face, and will serve in creating a society that generates new values that merge digital and real worlds in a highly sophisticated way.

*Source: The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Overview of the 2022 White Paper on Information and Communications in Japan: https://www.soumu.go.jp/johotsusintokei/whitepaper/eng/WP2022_outline.pdf

*2 About Virtual Tokyo Tower (no translation available): https://virtual-tokyotower.com/

Metaverse Utilization Status_Consumer Metaverse Survey 2022 (no translation available): https://www.transcosmos-cotra.jp/report/usage-status-of-metaverse1

