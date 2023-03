Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Lung Injury Market Size

Lung injury market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lung injury market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030. Lung injury is commonly characterized by hypoxia, lung complication, and pulmonary edema. This condition causes inflammation or direct injury to the lungs. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, low blood pressure, confusion and extreme tiredness. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a multi-factorial process, the onset of which is triggered by environmental factors among genetically predisposed individuals. Although ALI-inducing events are common, only a fraction of those exposed develop the syndrome. Environmental triggers for developing ALI can be divided into those causing direct and those causing indirect lung injury, with sepsis, either intrapulmonary or extrapulmonary being the commonest cause.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Apeptico Forschung Und Entwicklung GmBH, Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13445

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

Acute lung injury represents the most severe form of the viral infection sustained by COVIDโ€19. Incidence and severity of acute lung injury are a key determining factor of the prognosis of patients with COVIDโ€19 infection. Around 30% of patients with COVIDโ€19 infection in the ICU diagnosed with severe lung edema, dyspnea, hypoxemia, or even acute respiratory distress syndrome. Hence, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained positive, as COVID-19 has direct relation with acute lung injury, and hence boosted the use of therapies and devices, which is likely to drive the growth of the lung injury market.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4e126691d63ec0029a14973be14a0444

The global lung injury market is segmented into therapy, end user, and region. Depending on therapy, the market is bifurcated into medication and device. The medication segment is further categorized into pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. Moreover, the devices is subdivided into mechanical ventilation and adjunctive procedures devices.

On the basis of injury type, the market is classified into direct injury and indirect injury. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of therapy, the medication segment was the major shareholder 2020, as various therapies were used as supportive treatment for lung injury.

Depending on injury type, the direct injury acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of pulmonary infections worldwide.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13445

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By therapy, the medication segment garnered the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of injury type, the direct injury was the major shareholder in 2020, and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.