Vienna Festival 2023: everyday heroes, myths and Nobel Prize laureates

Artistic Director Christophe Slagmuylder and Executive Director Artemis Vakianis presented the programme of the '23 Wiener Festwochen. Tickets go on sale today!

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year the Wiener Festwochen (Vienna Festival) will take place from May 12 to June 21 and comprise 36 productions in such fields as theatre, opera, music, dance, performance and the visual arts at a total of 20 venues, ranging from the Austrian Parliament to the Donaupark. Seven in-house and eleven co-productions are on this year’s programme. ‘The Wiener Festwochen’s approach is to provide a gateway to the world of the stage and the arts, and to create a space for bold and daring works. As a festival it believes in multidisciplinary artistic visions and encourages their realisation. It is one of the reasons why we are particularly proud that a total of 18 works on the programme this year have come about thanks to the support of the Wiener Festwochen. Among them are eight world premieres, one new production of Alban Berg’s Lulu and the first Austrian solo exhibition by Turner Prize winner Laure Prouvost,’ said Festwochen Artistic Director Christophe Slagmuylder at the presentation of the programme.

Gateway to the world of international theatre

Overall, the 2023 Festwochen will be opening the door to the world of theatre more widely and showcasing current productions by international theatre greats such as Alexander Zeldin, Susanne Kennedy, Milo Rau, Mariano Pensotti, Julien Gosselin and Simon McBurney as well as remarkable works by Joël Pommerat, Anne-Cécile Vandalem, Marina Davydova and Kornél Mundruczó. The programme is now also much more orientated towards younger festival audiences, with Pinocchio by Wu Tsang and her group Moved by the Motion, Skatepark by Mette Ingvartsen, the Biennale hit Sun & Sea and the Selected Classical Works by R&B musician Devonté Hynes. The festival’s Kabarett tradition is also to be revived in co-operation with Austrian artists such as Maria Muhar, Toxische Pommes and David ‘Dave’ Scheid.

Life stories and everyday heroes

In terms of content, mythical figures and everyday heroes and heroines will be a central theme of the festival, as will ancestors and powerful women. Hungarian star director Kornél Mundruczó is showing his original version of the Netflix production Pieces of a Woman (Netflix 2020); Festwochen Artistic Director designate Milo Rau brings to the Burgtheater his interpretation of Antigone in the Amazon, originally scheduled for 2020; French shooting star Julien Gosselin merges Schnitzler and 20th century Austrian literature in Extinction; Simon McBurney brings to life the murder mystery Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Nobel Prize laureate Olga Tokarczuk; William Kentridge presents his internationally acclaimed chamber opera Sibyl; Turner Prize winner Laure Prouvost brings Ohmmm age Oma je ohomma mama to Kunsthalle Wien; and visual artist Stan Douglas is to stage the life of African-American musician ‘Blind Tom’ Wiggins in a collaboration with avant-garde composer George Lewis. Another highlight features Cape Verdean choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas’s first opera production of Alban Berg’s Lulu, a joint project of the Wiener Festwochen and the MusikTheater an der Wien.

Generally speaking, the Wiener Festwochen are to play larger and also new stages once again. ‘We are delighted that, in 2023, we will be back on the stages of the Burgtheater and the Volksoper, but also at the Metropol and Porgy & Bess,’ said Executive Director Artemis Vakianis, adding: ‘We are also proud of our content-based collaborations with the MusikTheater an der Wien, Volksoper, Tanzquartier and Kunsthalle Wien. Indeed, we are particularly proud of the fact that, together with the Kunsthalle Wien, we were able to attract Turner Prize winner Laure Prouvost for this year’s exhibition.’

Vienna's City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler thanked Christophe Slagmuylder for his work in the past years, which were marked by the pandemic, and was pleased with the presented program for 2023: ‘With many great international positions, the Wiener Festwochen are a "window to the world". As a producing festival, they give important impulses through commissioned works and initiate cooperations that radiate far into the international arena. The many educational offerings are also particularly important in order to inspire new audiences for the Wiener Festwochen.’

The Wiener Festwochen programme is available online at https://www.festwochen.at.

Tickets go on sale today! https://www.festwochen.at/en/tickets/tickets.



