Medical Goggle Market Expected to Reach $946.80 million by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Medical Goggle Market Size

Medical goggle market is projected to reach $946.80 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical goggle market size was valued at $442.90 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $946.80 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. Medical goggle is an protective eyewear, which is used to enclose the area around eyes to prevent particulates or chemicals striking the eyes. Medical goggles are majorly made up of transparent materials with adjustable belts, which help to cover the eyes against bacteria and viruses. It is made up of water-resistant material, which provides anti-fog qualities. It is used with PPE kits to counter infectious diseases. These medical safety goggles have angled vents that face away from the front lens, eliminating the risk of eye–chemical contact.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bollé, Molnlycke, Encon Safety Products, 3M, HaberVision LLC., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Pyramex, Honeywell International Inc., Protective Industrial Product

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry to grow significantly, as the demand for medical goggles increased to protect eyes from coronavirus. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the growth of the global medical goggles market.

The medical goggle market is segmented into vent type, usage, end user, and region. By vent type, the market is divided into indirect vent and direct vent. The indirect vent segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that goggles with indirect vents offer more protection over direct vent goggles from penetration of splashes of blood and fluid.

On the basis of usage, the market is bifurcated into reusable and disposables. The reusable segment was the major shareholder 2020, owing to the fact that reusable goggles can be easily autoclaved and used again, thereby eliminating the need of repurchase.

Depending on end user, the market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that majority of the healthcare workers work in hospitals and clinics, wherein surgeries, procedures, patient management, and other patient care-related activities are performed, which require the use of medical goggles.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical goggle market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high rate of adoption of medical goggles and awareness among healthcare workers about use of medical goggles. In addition, the presence of government regulation bodies that recommend the use of medical goggles such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the major factor that drives this medical goggle market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Depending on vent type, the indirect vent held largest share in the global medical goggle market in 2020.

By usage, the reusable was the major shareholder in 2020, and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics dominated the global medical goggle market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.

