Minister Presents in Riyadh Morocco's New Strategy for Justice Digital Transformation

MOROCCO, March 6 - Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi presented, Sunday in Riyadh, the new justice digital transformation strategy in Morocco, which emphasizes the principle of "justice at the service of the citizen".

In a speech delivered at the International Conference on Justice, held in Riyadh for two days, under the theme "We facilitate access to justice through digital technologies", that the new vision of digital transformation adopted by the Ministry of Justice aims first and foremost the complete digitization of the citizen/business path and gives it priority for services rendered.

The strategy also aims, added the Minister, to unify, simplify and digitize the judicial administration, improve relations with the citizen and provide secure and quality services within reasonable time.

The Minister said that the strategy aims also to strengthen electronic communication with the justice staff and various partners and ensure the governance of data produced by the judicial administration and facilitate access.

Ouahbi stressed that a participatory approach has been undertaken with various actors, since an ad hoc committee has been created composed of representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Council of the Judiciary Power, the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, the National Agency for Land Conservation, Cadastre and Cartography, and the Deposit and Management Fund CDG, to support the implementation of the various digital transformation project of justice.

The Minister mentioned the priority digitization projects that will have a real and immediate impact on the litigants and citizens, as well as those planned to implement in the short and medium term.

MAP:05 March 2023