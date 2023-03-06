Moroccan Parliamentary Delegation Takes Part in Meetings of Pan-African Parliament Standing Committees

MOROCCO, March 6 - A Moroccan parliamentary delegation is taking part in the meetings of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) standing committees, which are held on March 06-17 at its headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.

These meetings, which take place within the framework of the theme of the African Union (AU) for the year 2023, namely "Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area", aim to exchange views among African parliamentarians, to unify their visions and develop practical and efficient proposals to ensure the success of this major project which is able to promote the creation of a common market for products and services and deepen the economic complementarity of the African continent, the Moroccan Parliament said in a statement.

The agenda of these meetings also includes the examination of various current issues that directly concern the African citizen, including ways to strengthen the parliamentarians' role in improving education systems, migration governance and labor mobility and gender equality in the digital space, according to the same source.

The Moroccan Parliament is represented at these meetings by members of the PAP national section, namely three parliamentarians from the House of Representatives and two from the House of Councillors.

MAP: 05 March 2023