Ambassador Slaoui Commends Level of Inter-African Cooperation in Cultural Field

Speaking on the occasion of a gala evening organized by Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) in honor of participants in the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), Slaoui highlighted the sincere commitment of RAM, as "official carrier" of artists and guests of this film and cultural event, the OCP Group and Moov-Africa Burkina Faso, in favor of promoting African cinema.

Similarly, Slaoui welcomed the effective participation and concrete content of the Moroccan delegation, recalling that the Kingdom, which participates regularly in FESPACO, has won three times the Golden Stallion of Yennenga, the festival’s first award.

This significant participation of festival-goers, film artists and media reflects Morocco’s increased interest in this cultural event, he said, noting the need to work together for its consolidation and strengthening.

As such, the joint initiative to launch the "Pan-African Federation of Film Clubs" and the signing of the partnership agreement between Morocco’s Royal Film Club Federation and Burkina Faso’s Film Club Federation are to be welcomed at their true value, he said.

MAP: 04 March 2023