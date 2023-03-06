Endocrine Function Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.08 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global endocrine function diagnostics market is expected to clock US$ 6.08 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Endocrine Function Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/endocrine-function-diagnostics-market/8297

Market Drivers

The rising frequency of endocrine disorders such diabetes, thyroid, and adrenal disorders primarily drives the market for endocrine function diagnostics. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults live with diabetes globally. Additionally, governments and non-government organizations worldwide are taking steps to generate money and raise awareness about endocrine diagnosis, significantly contributing to the expansion of the market for endocrine function diagnostics.

The expanding use of cutting-edge technologies increases the diagnostic test's accuracy and makes it easier to use. The market for endocrine function diagnostics is growing due to the rise in disorders linked to unhealthy lifestyles and the increased desire for early diagnosis. The market for endocrine function diagnostics is booming since the key industry players consistently spend on R&D to enhance endocrine testing.

The global endocrine function diagnostics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Test Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Test Type Segmentation’

Based on test type, the global endocrine function diagnostics market is classified in:

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (Hcg) Hormone Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Estradiol (E2) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS) Test

Progesterone Test

Testosterone Test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Prolactin Test

Cortisol Test

Insulin Test

The market for endocrine function diagnostics is led by the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone testing segment in 2021. The popularity of easy self-test pregnancy kits and the demand for quantitative hCG estimation at hospitals or laboratories are both contributing causes to the growth of the hCG test. The rise in the number of pregnant women and the measurement of hCG levels to find anomalies at different stages of pregnancy are further factors driving the segment revenue. The endocrine testing sector will grow due to the use of hCG in treating infertility, both in men and women.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

The global endocrine function diagnostics market is segmented based on technology in:

Chromatography

Nucleic Acid Based

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

With the biggest market revenue share in 2021, the immunoassay segment will dominate the endocrine function diagnostics market. The widespread availability of numerous devices and analyzers that use different immunoassay detection technologies accounts for the segment's sizable market share. The availability of tests for the function of endocrine and reproductive hormones that use immunoassays is another aspect that adds to the segment's highest revenue generation. Additionally, the high precision of immunoassay results increases the demand for immunoassay technology.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/endocrine-function-diagnostics-market/8297

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global endocrine function diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global endocrine function diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. A significant portion of North America is largely related to the rising rates of obesity and diabetes. Additionally, the availability of accessible and reasonably priced diagnostic tests in the area promotes regional growth. Similarly, the region's high healthcare spending capacity and favorable reimbursement policies foster regional expansion. Furthermore, the presence of several market incumbents in North America, especially the U.S., is anticipated to accelerate regional development.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global endocrine function diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

AB Sciex

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Fujirebio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ENDOCRINE FUNCTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Test Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test Estradiol (E2) Test Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test Progesterone Test Testosterone Test Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test Prolactin Test Cortisol Test Insulin Test Others GLOBAL ENDOCRINE FUNCTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Chromatography Nucleic Acid Based Mass Spectroscopy Immunoassay GLOBAL ENDOCRINE FUNCTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Laboratories Commercial Laboratories Home Care Settings Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Toc Continued…

Endocrine Function Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 3.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 6.08 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Test Type, Technology, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Calcitonin Treatment Market by Indications (Paget’s Disease of Bone, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, and Hypercalcemia), by Route of Administration (Parenteral, Inhalation) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality (Bench Top, Portable), Product (Analyzer, Consumables), End-user (Hospitals, Central Laboratories, Point-of-Care, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Biosensors Market by Type (Embedded Device, Sensor Patch), Product (Wearable Biosensors, Non-Wearable Biosensors), Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical), Application (Medical Applications, Environmental Applications) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) Treatment Devices Market by Device (Ventricular Assist Devices, Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Antisense Oligonucleotides Market by Drug (Fomivirsen, Mipomersen, Nusinersen), Indication (Ocular Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer), End User (Basic Research, Target Validations, Genomics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/