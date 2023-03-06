Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Visits Mohammed V Mausoleum

MOROCCO, March 6 - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States of America, Army General Mark Milley, visited on Sunday the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, where he observed a minute's silence at the graves of the late Sovereigns, late HM Mohammed V and late HM Hassan II.

Milley, who was accompanied by a delegation, laid wreaths of flowers on the graves of the late Sovereigns before signing the Golden Book of the Mausoleum.

On this occasion, the Curator of the Mausoleum and historiographer of the Kingdom, Abdelhak El Mrini, presented to Milley explanations on this monument with a strong historical and civilizational charge.

MAP: 05 March 2023