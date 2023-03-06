Submit Release
UMC Reports Sales for February 2023

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2023.

Revenues for February 2023

Period

2023

2022

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February

16,931,079

20,809,602

-3,878,523

-18.64%

Jan.-Feb.

36,520,594

41,282,368

-4,761,774

-11.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230305005117/en/

