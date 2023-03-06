UMC Reports Sales for February 2023
United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2023.
Revenues for February 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
16,931,079
|
20,809,602
|
-3,878,523
|
-18.64%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
36,520,594
|
41,282,368
|
-4,761,774
|
-11.53%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
