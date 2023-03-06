Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,064 in the last 365 days.

THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE SANDY VENUGOPAL TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ENHANCING DIGITAL DEPTH AND DIVERSITY

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group announces today that Ms Sandy Venugopal will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2023.

The Adecco Group's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: "We are very pleased to propose Sandy Venugopal for election to the Board of Directors. Sandy's deep domain experience in digital and sector knowledge of both HR-tech and platform work are highly relevant to the Adecco Group. In addition, she brings important insights into the US market that can be leveraged as we continue to work on strengthening operational performance in this geography. Sandy's nomination also reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on diversity, and to strengthen experience and skills in line with the Group's recent portfolio evolution and its Future@Work digital strategy."

VIEW FULL PRESS RELEASE

Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-to-nominate-sandy-venugopal-to-the-board-of-directors-enhancing-digital-depth-and-diversity-301762829.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

You just read:

THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE SANDY VENUGOPAL TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ENHANCING DIGITAL DEPTH AND DIVERSITY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more