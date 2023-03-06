Break Free from Bone Tired Fatigue and Beat Long Covid/ME/CFS with this Step-by-Step Healing Program

Relief and Transformation is a groundbreaking new course designed to tackle the life-altering effects of Long Covid and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). Developed by Lorrie Rivers, an experienced, compassionate health expert, this program offers real hope for those who have been struggling with these conditions for far too long.

Having experienced the devastating effects of these illnesses firsthand, in addition to having coached thousands of people with ME/CFS (and now Long Covid) to wellness for over 20 years, Lorrie designed this course for anyone living with Long Covid or ME/CFS, from bedridden individuals to those looking for that last push to achieve full health and energy. By taking a holistic approach and offering curated eating plans, personalized treatment game plans to heal the root cause, health management guides, one to one attention in weekly group coaching calls and through email and online community, Relief and Transformation has provided the guidance needed to heal - at the root cause of the illness - to hundreds of people. Her course has healed symptoms that have left even the doctors stumped, including the unexplainable fatigue, and complete loss of energy to do even the smallest chores, brain fog, accompanying anxiety, together with a feeling of “dying from inside”.

In addition to the course, Lorrie also hosts an annual Long Covid and ME/CFS Holistic Healing Summit. The first one held in 2021 had over 10K registrations and 30 speakers and was said by attendees to be the best information they’ve ever come across. She has also co-authored books with Deepak Chopra and the late Wayne Dyer. She says “The best thing you can do to recover your health is to take responsibility for it. It is possible to fully recover. It takes time, it takes dedication, but it is possible!”

This truly innovative program has already made life-changing differences in many people’s lives - giving them back control of their own wellbeing and health after years (sometimes decades) of frustration and living a half life.

To get on the waitlist for the next Relief and Transformation program cohort starting in April 2023, and to apply for a consultation with Lorrie Rivers to see if the course is a good fit for you, visit https://www.livingfrominspiration.com/bestnextstepconsultation.

