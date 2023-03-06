Modern Lifestyle Gifts – A Powerful Combination of Functionality and Self-Care

The power of daily affirmations, self-love and self-care should not be overshadowed as important aspects of our everyday life. We have all had our own struggles in our lives, particularly over the past few years and Jessica Dowd, the owner of Modern Lifestyle Gifts is no exception. Recognizing the power of these seemingly innocent elements, she knew there was something special she had to offer and got to work.

Today, Jessica has a thriving business based around a line of drinkware items and accessories that focus on self-love and self expression. A US-based female veteran and mom of 3, she launched her first line of drinkware items and accessories while struggling with postpartum depression after having her third son and finding comfort in many of the inspirational sayings you will find throughout her brand. For mothers, women, and anyone looking for the perfect unique gift, this new business has just the product.

With Modern Lifestyle Gifts, Jessica offers glass tumblers with daily affirmations, zodiac signs, or personalized names to make every item different and special. The inspiration behind this business is to provide beautiful, yet functional gifts that will make a lasting impression. By putting her unique twist on regular drinkware, she was able to sell more than two thousand glasses in her first year alone.

Jessica has worked hard to create designs that are one-of-a-kind, so customers can be confident in knowing they won’t find these items anywhere else. Many of the designs center around self-love and identity, which helps promote positive vibes for anyone who purchases them. Not only do they bring joy, but also inspire people towards their own personal growth and development.

Coffee mugs, glassware and wine tumblers are her best sellers. Additionally, Jessica also sells self-designed stickers, koozies and bamboo straws. She has been featured on popular publications like Byrdie and Better Homes & Gardens.

Among multiple 5-star reviews on her website, one happy customer states that, “I purchased 3 glasses, one for myself, friend and sister, they arrived quickly and well packaged. We love them. My sister has always said “cool beans” and is a huge coffee lover, so that’s her glass. She cried and squealed when I gave it to her last week for her 65th birthday. She carries it everywhere. My first reason for purchasing from MLG is she’s a veteran, mom and small business owner. Her communication was quick and friendly. I highly recommend her.”

To learn more about Jessica Dowd and Modern Lifestyle Gifts, visit www.modernlifestylegifts.com.

