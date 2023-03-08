ICU Beds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ICU Beds Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ICU beds market. As per TBRC’s ICU beds market forecast, the market is expected to grow to $2.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the ICU beds market is due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest ICU beds market share. Major players in the ICU beds market include Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2882&type=smp

Trending ICU Beds Market Trend

The launch of smart beds is the key trend gaining popularity in the ICU beds market. Smart beds help to automate and digitalize patient monitoring, improving overall efficiency. The smart beds are designed to facilitate the patient’s movement and help them regain normal movement faster, with the presence of monitoring systems.

ICU Beds Market Segments

• By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

• By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

• By End Use: General And Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC), Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global ICU beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ICU-beds-global-market-report

The intensive care unit (ICU) is a specialized ward of a hospital that provides special medical attention to patients who require critical medical care.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The ICU Beds Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and ICU beds global market analysis on ICU beds global market size, ICU beds global market growth drivers and trends, ICU beds global market major players, ICU beds global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ICU beds global market growth across geographies. The ICU beds global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC