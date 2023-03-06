Beloved "Bartholemew A Green Adventure" Book Series to Inspire Children on Climate Change in New Screen Adaptation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanne Edwards, a successful author of children's books and best known for her popular series, "Bartholemew A Green Adventure" proposes to bring her beloved series to life in a whole new way – as an animated TV series.
Suzanne Edwards, the author of the popular children's book series Bartholemew A Green Adventure, available for purchase on Amazon internationally, is proposing a new innovative animated TV series based on her lesson-filled adventure books. The story was inspired by her daughter Shannon, who courageously saved the life of a small caterpillar from the harms of her friend’s prodding stick back in 2001. Teaching children about the environment and sustainability in an entertaining and engaging way will inspire a new generation of young people who care about the planet. With its combination of fun, excitement, and valuable life lessons, this proposed series will surely be a success and a treasured addition to the world of children's entertainment. This modern, international show showcases intriguing scenarios, such as character conflict and resolution, comedy, and touching narratives with real-world significance, making this show unlike any other.
The proposed TV series which also has been adapted to an Arabic version called Nav's Green Adventure is rated TVY (for all children) and will bring to life the magical adventures of Bartholemew, a naiive and lovable Monarch caterpillar. Each episode will see Bartholemew and his friend’s tackle a different issue, such as pollution, deforestation, and climate change, while having fun and learning valuable lessons. Additionally, the show tackles important themes such as puberty, friendship, acceptance, loss, compassion, determination and growth, providing young viewers with valuable life lessons.
Suzanne Edwards, the creator of Bartholemew A Green Adventure, believes that the TV series will be a fantastic tool for parents and educators alike, to help children learn about environmental responsibility. The TV series will feature stunning animation and exciting storylines that will captivate young audiences while teaching them about environmental issues. Each episode will include educational segments that explain the science behind climate change and offer practical green tips for how children can make a difference in their own backyards.
"I'm thrilled to be able to bring Bartholemew and his friends & foes to life on the TV screen. My dream has been 20 years in the making, and I will not rest until it is realized. My hope is to someday see Bartholemew as an icon for the environment, in the same way that “Smokey the Bear” is synonymous with fire. Children love watching cartoons and TV shows, and by presenting important messages in a fun and engaging way, we can teach them about environmental responsibility while keeping them entertained. With its engaging characters, important environmental message, and valuable life lessons, this rights of passage tale series will surely be a hit with young viewers."
Suzanne believes that if children are educated about the environment from a young age, that they will become environmentally responsible adults who will take action to protect the environment. "Bartholemew A Green Adventure" will be a timely series, given the growing concern over the state of the planet and the need for action to address environmental issues. Each episode will focus on a different location experiencing climate change effects, such as: melting glaciers in the Arctic, deforestation in the Amazon, or rising sea levels in the Maldives. There are endless episode possibilities making the shows concept very sustainable.
By presenting complex issues in a way that is easy for children to understand, Suzanne hopes to inspire the next generation of environmentalists. What sets Suzanne's writing apart is the way she integrates scientific facts and environmental concepts into her stories. Children are introduced to key concepts such as biodiversity and sustainability in a fun and educational way. In addition to inspiring a love of nature, Suzanne's books also teach children how to impact the environment positively.
The book Bartholemew A Green Adventure has already inspired a generation of young readers to care about the environment and take steps toward a more sustainable future. With the proposed TV series, Suzanne Edwards hopes to reach an even broader audience and make an even greater impact in inspiring children to become champions of the environment. After watching this show, children will become more aware of the environmental issues that effect the world today, and they will be inspired to join Bartholemew in his crusade and enact change in their own communities. The series is fun, engaging, and educational, leaving viewers with a sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural world around them.
Suzanne welcomes: Reporters, producers, agents, networks to contact her for collaboration in co-creating her dream. A Pitch Deck is available to share with interested parties.
For more information, visit: https://suzanneedwardsbooks.com/.
Suzanne Edwards
Suzanne Edwards Books
+1 905-966-4447
bartholemewagreenadventure@gmail.com