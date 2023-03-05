Submit Release
On the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Malta

UZBEKISTAN, March 5 - Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta Jan Borg exchanged congratulatory messages on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mr. Saidov's message notes that Uzbekistan considers Malta as a promising partner in Europe, and attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In his letter Minister Borg emphasized that there is a scope to further develop existing cordial relations between Uzbekistan and Malta. It is underscored that Malta supports the enhanced cooperation and dialogue between Uzbekistan and the EU, which will help to enhance the relations between our two countries.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

