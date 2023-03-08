Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous construction equipment market. As per TBRC’s autonomous construction equipment market forecast, the global autonomous construction equipment market size is expected to grow to $20.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The growth in the autonomous construction equipment market is due to a shortage in labor or skilled workforce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous construction equipment market share. Major players in the autonomous construction equipment market include Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment.

Trending Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Trend

Making existing equipment autonomous is a growing trend in the autonomous construction equipment market. Companies are interested in automation but the implementation cost for deployment of technology is high. Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent autonomous machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments. This is mainly avoiding costs associated with purchasing construction equipment.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segments

•By Autonomy: Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

•By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

•By Application: Road Construction, Building Construction, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The autonomous construction equipment refers to equipment includes sensors such as lidar and cameras in order to recognize humans and obstacles, and the system also uses geofencing to keep machinery within the construction sites.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on autonomous construction equipment global market size, drivers and trends, autonomous construction equipment industry major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and autonomous construction equipment market growth across geographies.

