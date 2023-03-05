From Fear to Confidence: How Digital Skills Empower Women Returning to El Salvador

While these training and support processes are aimed at strengthening women's knowledge and skills, the participants themselves make it clear that beyond that, these workshops allow them to help their children in school.

“My plan is to keep growing as a person and be able to go to university,” Alicia said. “I tell my children that even though my mother couldn't give me what she would have hoped for, I'm giving it to them, and I tell them to be my example. That it's never too late to start from scratch.”

Doña Cecy, as her group colleagues call her, is a 41-year-old woman who also participated in the office automation workshop and recently completed the financial education course.

Currently, Doña Cecy has a traditional Salvadoran pastry business, with quesadillas being her specialty. For her, the financial education workshops were very helpful because they provided her with knowledge about saving, investments, and business models.