Submit Release
News Search

There were 307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,042 in the last 365 days.

From Fear to Confidence: How Digital Skills Empower Women Returning to El Salvador

While these training and support processes are aimed at strengthening women's knowledge and skills, the participants themselves make it clear that beyond that, these workshops allow them to help their children in school.

“My plan is to keep growing as a person and be able to go to university,” Alicia said. “I tell my children that even though my mother couldn't give me what she would have hoped for, I'm giving it to them, and I tell them to be my example. That it's never too late to start from scratch.”

Doña Cecy, as her group colleagues call her, is a 41-year-old woman who also participated in the office automation workshop and recently completed the financial education course.

Currently, Doña Cecy has a traditional Salvadoran pastry business, with quesadillas being her specialty. For her, the financial education workshops were very helpful because they provided her with knowledge about saving, investments, and business models.

You just read:

From Fear to Confidence: How Digital Skills Empower Women Returning to El Salvador

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more