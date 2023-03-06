Three Generations of Micronesian Women Succeed Online with Traditional Skirt Business

With extra money in her pockets, today, Erina not only covers her living expenses but also extends a helping hand to her neighbors, friends and relatives.

“We are Pohnpeians,” she says. “We have to help each other.”

Erina dreams of opening a store one day. “I want to build one out there, by the side of the road,” she says.

Gender discrimination, including violence against women and limited socioeconomic opportunities, is a significant barrier to transforming the lives of women and girls in the FSM, the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), and the Republic of Palau, where IWA operates. Supported by the US Department of State, IWA works towards removing obstacles to gender equality and empowering women and girls through livelihood activities both directly and through sub-grants to local NGOs. Implementing various livelihood activities as a means to diversify household income in the RMI, FSM, and the Republic of Palau, the project targets women and girls, men and boys to raise awareness about the impacts of gender discrimination on community development, as well as the opportunities available for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

