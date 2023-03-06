Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market Size Expected To Reach $8 Billion By 2027

Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market. As per TBRC’s drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market forecast, the global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size is expected to grow to $8.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. North America is expected to hold the largest drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market share. Major players in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market include Allergan PLC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Trending Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market Trend

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects, and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy.

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market Segments

• By Type: Alpha Blocker, 5-alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, Other Types

• By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other End-Users

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The drug benign prostatic hypertrophy refers to benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs that are used to treat enlarged prostate glands by relaxing bladder neck muscles and muscle fibres in the prostate, making urination easier. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than 50.

