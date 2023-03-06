Emerging Applications of Oligonucleotide Synthesis: Current Scenario and Future Prospects

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Oligonucleotides, also known as oligomers, are small DNA or RNA molecules that have a variety of uses in genetic testing, research, and forensics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oligonucleotide synthesis is the process of chemically synthesizing short strands of DNA or RNA molecules. Oligonucleotides are typically 8-50 nucleotides long and are used for a variety of purposes in molecular biology, including PCR amplification, DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and RNA interference.

There are two main methods for synthesizing oligonucleotides: solid-phase synthesis and liquid-phase synthesis.

Solid-phase synthesis is the most commonly used method, in which the first nucleotide is attached to a solid support, such as a bead or a resin. The nucleotides are then added sequentially one at a time, with each nucleotide added in a protected form to prevent undesired reactions with other nucleotides. Once the desired sequence is completed, the oligonucleotide is cleaved from the support and the protective groups are removed.

Liquid-phase synthesis involves the use of soluble reagents and protecting groups, with the oligonucleotide being synthesized in a solution. This method is generally not as efficient as solid-phase synthesis and is mostly used for the synthesis of very short oligonucleotides.

In both methods, the quality of the oligonucleotide can be monitored during synthesis using various analytical techniques, such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and mass spectrometry (MS).

Overall, oligonucleotide synthesis is an important tool in molecular biology and is used for a wide range of applications, from basic research to medical diagnostics and treatment.

Other methods of oligonucleotide synthesis include solution-phase synthesis, in which the nucleotides are synthesized in solution rather than on a solid support, and enzymatic synthesis, in which enzymes are used to build up the sequence.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a critical tool in molecular biology and biotechnology, enabling the study and manipulation of genetic information.

•CAGR: 17.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 197.5 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is a growing industry that is driven by the increasing demand for synthetic oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine and precision medicine. Oligonucleotides are used in the development of personalized therapies, such as gene therapies and RNA-based therapies, which require custom-made oligonucleotides.

In addition, the increasing demand for oligonucleotides in research and diagnostics is also driving the growth of the market. Oligonucleotides are used in a variety of applications in research, such as PCR amplification, gene expression analysis, and DNA sequencing. They are also used in diagnostics, such as in the detection of infectious diseases and genetic disorders.

The market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the industry. Some of the major players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, Danaher Corporation, and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

On the basis of application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications, and diagnostic applications. The therapeutic application segment is expected to account for the largest revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.70% during the forecast period, owing to increase in research of therapeutic application.

On the basis of end user, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is classified into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, CROs and CMOs, and academic research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

