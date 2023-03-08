Global BiSpecific MAbs Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

BiSpecific MAbS Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “BiSpecific MAbs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bispecific MAbs market. As per TBRC’s bispecific MAbs market forecast, the bispecific MAbs market is expected to grow from $13.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.3%.

The growth in the bispecific MAbs market is due to increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest bispecific MAbs market share. Major players in the bispecific MAbs market include ohnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG.

Trending BiSpecific MAbs Market Trend

Companies in the bispecific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.

BiSpecific MAbs Market Segments

• By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597

• By Product Type: In Vivo, In Vitro

• By Indication: Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases, Other Indications

• By End Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global bispecific MAbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bispecific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies refer to antibodies that have two binding sites and are designed to bind to two antigens that are either distinct or have two different epitopes. Monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs) do not have the clinical therapeutic effects of BsAbs, which have a wide range of applications for the treatment of different diseases as well as tumour immunotherapy.

