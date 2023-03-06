High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

High Intensity Discharge Bulbs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market. As per TBRC’s high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market forecast, the global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market size is expected to grow to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -14.2%.

Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high-intensity discharge bulb market. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market share. Major players in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries Inc., Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Trending High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Trend

HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market. In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships. Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution compared to LED and metal halide and improved life.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Segments

• By Product Type: Metal Halide Light, High-Pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Other Product Types

• By Application: Industrial, Agriculture, Medical, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps that create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through plasma, or ionized gas.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

