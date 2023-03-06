ARCH Medical Solutions announces the acquisition of Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing, located in Sonora, California

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces the acquisition of Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing ("BCM"), located in Sonora, California. BCM is a contract manufacturer of precision-machined components for the surgical robotics, defense, aerospace, and specialized components markets.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces the acquisition of Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing ("BCM"), located in Sonora, California. BCM is a contract manufacturer of precision-machined components for the surgical robotics, defense, aerospace, and specialized components markets. The newly acquired operation will join ARCH Medical Solutions, bolstering ARCH as a diversified supplier noted for growth and scale within the medical device contract manufacturing market. The acquired business features expertise that aligns well with the ARCH Medical Solutions – Sonora facility and will be integrated into this business unit as part of a 16,000-square-foot facilities expansion.

Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions, said the BCM acquisition brings impressive engineering and 5-axis programming expertise to ARCH, enhancing the company's support of surgical robotic and other highly engineered complex machined components.

"BCM being local to our Sonora facilities, we have successfully worked together with Tony and his team on numerous projects over the years," Barck said. "With this long-standing and established relationship, joining forces will allow us to quickly capitalize on the combined expertise and scale to broaden resources available to meet the growing supply chain needs of our OEM customers."

Tony Bettanini, founder of BCM, is excited about the partnership. "We know this is the right decision for BCM and our customers," Bettanini said. "The ARCH platform broadens our offering and will be very beneficial to our customers. Joining forces with ARCH provides us with added resources, skills, and capabilities. We especially like the culture at ARCH, as it matches our core values and we look forward to growing together."

John Ruggieri, Senior Vice President of Business Development at ARCH Medical Solutions, welcomed BCM as the right move, not only for ARCH Medical Solutions but also for its customers.

"BCM is an excellent addition to our ARCH – Sonora team," Ruggieri said. "ARCH is gaining more than talented people with deep experience and expertise. We're gaining a company with a trusted reputation for quality that advances our capabilities to provide industry-leading OEMs with precision manufacturing of their components and subassemblies."

Media Contact

John Ruggieri, ARCH Medical Solutions, 603-474-1919, jruggieri@archgp.com

SOURCE ARCH Medical Solutions