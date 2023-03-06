Heat Pumps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the heat pumps market. As per TBRC’s heat pumps market forecast, the global heat pumps market size is expected to grow to $160.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Government regulations and policies to improve energy efficiency are boosting the demand for renewable energy sources, thereby contributing to the growth of the heat pumps market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest heat pumps market share. Major players in the heat pumps market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier, NIBE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG, Johnson Controls, Hitachi.

Major companies operating in the heat pumps industry are focusing on developing new technology for cost-effective heating, which is likely to gain popularity in the heat pumps market. The heat pump manufacturers are developing new pump technology including contractor-friendly designs, higher efficiencies, and innovative two-stage compressors that run at lower speeds, consume less energy, and are cost-effective. For instance, in July 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of Daikin SmartSource, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS). It is a next-generation heat pump technology that allows efficient and cost-effective cooling and heating in all conditions and achieves 49% higher efficiency than other heat pumps.

Heat Pumps Market Segments

• By Product Type: Air Source, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Water Source, Ground Source

• By Rated Capacity: Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, Above 30 kW

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global heat pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heat pumps refer to an apparatus that move heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on heat pumps global market size, drivers and trends, heat pumps global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and heat pumps market growth across geographies. The heat pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

