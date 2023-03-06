Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Platform As A Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the platform as a service (PaaS) market. As per TBRC’s platform as a service (PaaS) market forecast, the platform as a service (PaaS) market size is expected to grow to $85.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The growth in the platform as a service (PaaS) market is due to the increasing internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest platform as a service (PaaS) market share. Major players in the platform as a service (PaaS) market include Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Function.

Trending Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Trend

Companies in the industry are increasingly preferring hybrid cloud solutions to increase efficiency, innovation, and reduce costs. Hybrid Cloud refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing and public cloud solutions. Platform as a service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs.

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Segments

•By Type: Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Business intelligence platform (BIP), Application development on Cloud

•By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

•By End User: Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI), Technology, Retail, Distribution, Education services,, Travel and transport, Healthcare and life sciences, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global platform as a service (PaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) refers to a cloud computing model that provides a platform for cloud providers to build apps for developers.

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Platform As A Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides platform as a service (PaaS) global market statistics and insights on platform as a service (PaaS) global market size, platform as a service (PaaS) global market growth drivers and trends, platform as a service (PaaS) industry major players, PaaS market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and platform as a service (PaaS) market growth across geographies.



