Geophysical Services Market Size Expected To Reach $16 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geophysical services market. As per TBRC’s geophysical services market forecast, the global geophysical services market size is expected to grow to $16.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Growing exploration activities are contributing to the growth of the geophysical services market. North America is expected to hold the largest geophysical services market share. Major players in the geophysical services market include Schlumberger, TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Ltd., CGG Geoscience company, Ion Geophysical, Polarcus Ltd., Geokinetics.

Trending Geophysical Services Market Trend

Geophysical service providers are using drones to conduct aerial geophysical surveys. Estimating the variety of key physical or geochemical boundaries of the earth by means of air is conducted through aerial/airborne geophysical surveying. Drones used for surveying are equipped with a magnetometer and other sensors such as electromagnetic, gamma-ray, spectrometry, magnetic, and gravity to get clear and productive results from the survey. In June 2020, Terremys, a startup company, launched a lightweight UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) magnetic survey technology which will allow multi-scale aeromagnetic surveys using a measuring system weighing less than 500 grams. AeroVision Airborne Geophysics (Drone-MAG) is an innovative product of Abitibi Geophysics which provides low-altitude aeromagnetic surveys, creating high-resolution data at regular intervals at a fraction of the cost of the ground mag.

Geophysical Services Market Segments

• By Survey Type: Land, Marine, Aerial

• By Technology: Seismic, Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetic, Lidar, Ground Penetrating, Other Technologies

• By Application: Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline, Other Applications

• By End User: Agriculture, Environment, Minerals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Water Exploration, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global geophysical services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The geophysical services specialise in locating and measuring the number of resources such as minerals, oil, and gas, assessing earthquake hazards, investigating the subsurface for engineering structures, investigating archaeological sites, and imaging the subsurface for environmental hazards.

Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on geophysical services market size, drivers and trends, geophysical services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and geophysical services market growth across geographies. The geophysical services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

