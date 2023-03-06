Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Sourcing Type, Application Electrical, Forecast, 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) is used for providing services to the automotive TIC manufacturers for the purpose of improving the efficiency, productivity level and the manufacturing process to meet the desired standards. Furthermore, integration of smart sensors such as radar, light detection & ranging and others in the vehicles has enabled the remote monitoring & predicting the maintenance capabilities, which in turn reduces the need for on-site inspection. Thereby, advancements in TIC such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will help replacing physical vehicle inspection with digital inspection. Therefore, replacement of physical inspection with digital inspection & predictive maintenance is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in near future.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in automotive production & technological advancements, augmenting awareness among consumers regarding product quality & safety, and rise in instances of vehicle recalls due to component failure are driving the growth of the market. However, varying standards across different states is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, mandate of periodic technical inspection of vehicles is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

Augmenting awareness among consumers regarding product quality & safety

Safety & security of the passengers has become a prime concern among the automotive consumers owing to the growing liberalization & globalization. Increasing risk of the life due to accidents on road is one of the major safety concerns, which is creating willingness among consumer to purchase vehicles with safety features. Therefore, increase in concerns for consumer safety is anticipated to boost the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth during the forecast period.

