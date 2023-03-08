Global Compressors Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Compressors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Compressors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the compressors market. As per TBRC’s compressors market forecast, the global compressors market size is expected to grow to $140.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The increasing applications of compressors in the power industry are one of the key drivers for the compressors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest compressors market share. Major players in the compressors market include Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara, ELGI Equipment Ltd., Gardner Denver, Kirloskar, Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Trending Compressors Market Trend

The emergence of next-gen air compressors is an important trend in the compressors market. The next-generation air compressors are highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly and emit relatively lesser carbon emissions than the traditional compressors. For example, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd in association with Top Tag Trading Est (3T Group) launched a next-generation diesel portable compressor, which offers high power efficiency at a low cost of ownership. Similarly, compressor manufacturer Atlas Copco offers the GA VSD+ compressor which reduces energy consumption by 50%. Other companies in the compressors market such as Hitachi and Ingersoll Rand are also working towards power-efficient and low-maintenance air compressors.

Compressors Market Segments

• By Type: Air, Gas

• By Compressor Type: Positive Displacement, Centrifugal

• By Power Rating: 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW Above

• By Appication: Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical & Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile

• By Geography: The global compressors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compressor is a device that provides power by increasing the pressure of a substance and reducing the volume. They are used for industrial and home needs.

Compressors Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Compressors Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides compressors global market analysis, compressors global market research and insights on compressors global market size, drivers and trends, compressors global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and compressors global market growth across geographies. The compressors global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

