Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the convalescent plasma therapy market. As per TBRC’s convalescent plasma therapy market forecast, the global convalescent plasma therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Higher efficacy and safety evaluated during the trials conducted for CPT in COVID-19 patients can drive the market growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest convalescent plasma therapy market share. Major players in the convalescent plasma therapy market include Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring.

Trending Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Trend

In March 2020, Grifols, a Spain-based multinational pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer that develops, produces, and markets innovative solutions under divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies, announced its collaboration with the United States Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other Federal public health agencies. Under this collaboration, Grifols will collect plasma from FDA-approved plasma collection centres to develop a hyperimmune globulin as a treatment option for COVID-19 patients and will support the convalescent plasma therapy approach by providing inactivated plasma for transfusion using viral inactivation technology (methylene blue). FDA is a federal agency and BARDA is an authority of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that protects public health through the transition of medical products like vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others from research to FDA approval for public use.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Segments

• By Application: Prophylaxis, Treatment

• By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Research institutes

• By Antibody type: IgM, IgG, IgAt

• By Geography: The global convalescent plasma therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that has been collected from people who have recovered or are convalescing and contains antibodies against the infection-causing microorganism.It is used for the treatment of patients infected by the respective pathogen.

