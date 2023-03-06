Cough Syrup Market Analysis: Discovering the Leading Brands and Trends

Cough Syrup Market

The increase in prevalence of respiratory disorder, rise in air pollution, and increase in elderly population further fuel the growth of cough syrup market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cough syrup is a medication used to relieve symptoms of cough, including dry cough or a cough with phlegm. It typically contains one or more active ingredients such as dextromethorphan, codeine, or guaifenesin, along with other inactive ingredients like flavoring agents, sweeteners, and preservatives.

Dextromethorphan is a cough suppressant that works by reducing the activity of the cough reflex in the brain. Codeine is also a cough suppressant, but it is a narcotic that can be addictive and is usually only available with a prescription. Guaifenesin is an expectorant that thins the mucus in the airways, making it easier to cough up.

Request Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10677

The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The global cough syrup market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing awareness about cough syrups, and growing demand for self-medication.

By product type, the combination medications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the treatment of a wide range of respiratory illness.

By age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fact that cough syrups are mainly recommended to the adult age group by the government and pediatric age group cannot be provided with OTC cough syrups without any prescription.

Procure Complete Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/99940b7611ac7c169c4762da3925bd13

The cough syrup market is segmented based on the type of cough syrup, distribution channel, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into antitussives, expectorants, combination medications, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into pharmacies,

supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retailing, and others.

North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for cough syrups due to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to increasing awareness and demand for cough syrups, along with the growing geriatric population.

Some the key players in the cough syrup market include:

Pfizer Inc.: Pfizer Inc. is a multinational pharmaceutical corporation that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Robitussin and Dimetapp.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson is a leading healthcare company that offers a range of pharmaceutical products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Benylin and Sudafed.

GlaxoSmithKline plc: GlaxoSmithKline plc is a British pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Tixylix and Beechams.

Procter & Gamble: Procter & Gamble is a multinational consumer goods corporation that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Vicks and NyQuil.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a British multinational consumer goods company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Delsym and Mucinex.

Novartis AG: Novartis AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Triaminic and Theraflu.

Sanofi S.A.: Sanofi S.A. is a French multinational pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Actifed and Allegra.

AstraZeneca plc: AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Bronkaid and Primatene.

Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck & Co., Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Claritin and Afrin.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH: Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is a German multinational pharmaceutical company that offers a range of healthcare products, including cough syrups. Its popular cough syrup brands include Mucosolvan and Bisolvon.

Speak to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10677

Know more- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cough-syrup-market-A10312

Related Reports-

Von Hippel-Lindau Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/von-hippel-lindau-market-A12687

Fipronil Market

- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fipronil-market