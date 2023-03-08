Warm Air Heating Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Warm Air Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Warm Air Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the warm air heating equipment market. As per TBRC’s warm air heating equipment market forecast, the global warm air heating equipment market size is expected to grow to $170.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Favorable measures to reduce carbon footprint are expected to drive the warm air heating equipment market’s growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest warm air heating equipment market share. Major players in the warm air heating equipment market include Danfoss, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, WOLF GmbH, Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Haier Group.

Trending Warm Air Heating Equipment Market Trend

Companies are concentrating on developing smart devices to meet the requirements of the newly connected smart offices and homes. Homes and companies around the world are moving toward connected devices and industry players are engaged in developing smart devices, which enable optimized connectivity and preventive maintenance. For instance, in October 2020, Daikin Applied expanded its line of SmartSource compact heat pumps for a broader range of applications making it ideal for new construction and retrofits where area and budgets are limited. Similarly, in April 2020, LG Electronics USA introduced an extended portfolio of energy-efficient residential air care products including LG PuriCare 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Drain Pump for smooth everyday use. It is ergonomic and effective for residential use, controls humidity levels, and can be monitored or controlled from anywhere through the LG ThinQ smartphone app.

Warm Air Heating Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Dehumidifiers, Heat Pumps, Humidifying Equipment

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global warm air heating equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The warm air heating equipment refer to equipment that produce warm air to provide space heating for warehouses, retail sheds, sports centres, factories, and other buildings containing similarly large spaces.

