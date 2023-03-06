Global SCM Software Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

SCM Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “SCM Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the SCM software market. As per TBRC’s SCM software market forecast, the global scm software market size is expected to grow to $73.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The need for companies to remain relevant in the market amidst the highly competitive conditions is a crucial driver for the growth of the SCM software market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest SCM software market share. Major players in the SCM software market include SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus, Descartes Systems Group.

Trending SCM Software Market Trend

Supply chains are continuously evolving with data at the center of every stage in the value chain. With a huge amount of data generated, there is an enormous challenge in the form of data and IT security risks. Protecting the privacy and still sharing data across the supply chain is a major challenge which could become a roadblock for the SCM software industry. The Target breach was caused by lax security at an HVAC vendor wherein personal information of as many as 70 million people was compromised. The information stolen included customer names, credit or debit card number, the card’s expiration date and CVV number.

SCM Software Market Segments

• By Product: Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Manufacturing Execution System

• By Industry Vertical: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Other Industrial Verticals

• By User Type: Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Geography: The global SCM software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Supply chain management software refers to a program, platform, or set of tools that help streamline and manage a company's end-to-end supply chain processes, from assessment and forecasting to managing supplier relationships.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC